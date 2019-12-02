TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the worst of the winter storm socking the region is yet to come and he’s urging people to stay off the roads.

Murphy spoke Monday at a news conference at a state police facility outside Trenton.

It was a wet ride into work for some, but the precipitation has begun turning to snow. Murphy says forecasters predict northern and western New Jersey will be hardest hit.

Commercial vehicles remain banned on I-80 from Pennsylvania to I-287, along I-78 from Pennsylvania to I-287 and on I-287 from I-78 to the New York border. Murphy says despite the ban, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-287, though there were no injuries.

State government offices were closed Monday afternoon. Some schools canceled classes, while others closed early.

