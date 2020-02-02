Landlord sentenced to 3 years in NJ blaze that killed woman, 5-year-old granddaughter

LITTLE FERRY, NJ — A landlord accused of knowingly violating New Jersey's fire code before a 2016 blaze killed a woman and her granddaughter has been sentenced to three years in prison.

NorthJersey.com reported that a Superior Court judge said 61-year-old Gary L’Heureux made a “greedy" choice not to keep the Little Ferry home up to code before the August 2016 blaze.

L’Heureux pleaded guilty to lesser counts of violating the New Jersey fire code and causing injuries to the surviving tenants.

Bergen County prosecutors dropped more serious charges of causing the deaths of 56-year-old Margaret Colon and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Maribella Colon.

