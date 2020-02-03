100-plus Princeton University students reported self-isolating amid China virus

PRINCETON, N.J. — More than 100 students who recently traveled to China were in self-isolation amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in that country, Princeton University said.

Less than 20 students were still in self-isolation as of just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

The university had ordered students, faculty and staff members who recently traveled to China to self-isolate.

University spokesman Michael Hotchkiss said Monday more than 100 undergraduate and graduate students have done so and are required to confine themselves for 14 days following their last time in China.

Princeton has also banned students, faculty and staff from traveling to China on university business or as part of university-sponsored programs.

PIX11 contributed to this report.

