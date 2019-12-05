MANHATTAN — Police are looking for the two women who were caught on camera fighting with employees after allegedly shoplifting from a Barneys in Manhattan.

Two women were inside the Barneys New York store on Madison Avenue when one of them hid a hat inside a bag and walked out of the store without paying for it, police said.

When two employees confronted the woman about the theft, she refused to return the item and fought with them, according to cops.

The second woman also took part in the physical altercation with the employees, authorities said.

During the incident, the women punched, bit and scratched the employees, cops said.

