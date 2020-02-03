Menu

Weinstein accuser's account grilled during cross examination

Posted: 5:36 PM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 17:36:28-05
MANHATTAN — A key accuser in the the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is facing a vigorous cross-examination.

She returned the witness stand Monday to answer questions about why she maintained a relationship with Weinstein despite her allegations that the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted her.

The testimony comes at a pivotal moment in the trial of Weinstein, who became one of the #MeToo movement's top targets.

He is charged in New York with the 2013 rape and also sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi, a former “Project Runway” production assistant, in 2006.

Weinstein has insisted that any sexual encounters he had with his alleged victims were consensual.

