Uber driver in coma after passengers assault him: police

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Several people are wanted for the assault of an Uber driver on the Upper East Side that left the victim in a coma, according to police.

The incident took place on Feb. 5 at 4:25 a.m at the corner of East 62nd Street and Second Avenue. The 54-year-old driver engaged in a verbal dispute with several of his passengers. The dispute escalated into a physical altercation outside the vehicle.

One of the male passengers struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. The individuals fled on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded and took the victim to a local hospital with severe head trauma and was placed in a coma. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

