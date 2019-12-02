Menu

Manhattan prosecutors drop charges against rapper Remy Ma over alleged assault of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Brittney Taylor

Posted: 4:29 PM, Dec 02, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-02 16:29:45-05
Brittany Taylor says rapper Remy Ma punched her, giving her a black eye. (Taylor’s attorney/Getty Images)
MANHATTAN — The Manhattan District Attorney will dismiss the assault case against rapper Remy Ma, who was accused of punching reality television star Brittney Taylor in the face at at Irving Plaza, officials said Monday.

An eyewitness never saw Remy Ma, real name Reminisce Smith, interact with the “Love & Hip Hop: New York" star, according to prosecutors.

"Furthermore, the sole corroborating eyewitness for the complainant is no longer cooperative," a spokesperson for the DA's office said. "There is no surveillance video from inside the green room at The Irving Plaza."

In April, Taylor posted a video on Instagram with a black eye.

“It’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night," the post was captioned. "I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work.”

Remy Ma had been charged with assault, aggravated harassment and harassment

