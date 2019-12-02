Grandma fatally struck by her husband after walking grandchild to Suffolk County bus stop

FORT SALONGA — A woman was fatally struck by her husband, who was backing out of their driveway, in Fort Salonga on Monday morning, Suffolk County police officials said.

Nancy Richard had just dropped her grandchild at the bus stop and was headed to her Concord Drive home when she was hit around 7:30 a.m., police said.

The 79-year-old woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her 83-year-old husband was not injured.

Police impounded the 2015 Mercedes S550 for a safety check.

