Long Island woman drives intoxicated with 3 kids in car: police

LINDENHURST, Long Island — A woman on Long Island faces numerous charges for driving while intoxicated with three kids in the backseat of the car, police said.

On Saturday night, Sara Caceres-Portillo, 28, began erratically driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of an Applebee’s Grill and Bar on Wellwood Avenue, cops said.

Suffolk County Police said that when they approached the SUV and stopped the woman, they spotted three unrestrained kids in the backseat.

Police released all three children—ages one, three, and seven—into the care of a family member on the scene.

Caceres-Portillo faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, among other charges, according to police.

She remains in police custody awaiting arraignment.