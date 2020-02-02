Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsLong Island

Actions

Long Island woman drives intoxicated with 3 kids in car: police

Posted: 9:56 AM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 10:00:51-05
items.[0].image.alt
Emergency vehicle lighting
Police siren

LINDENHURST, Long Island — A woman on Long Island faces numerous charges for driving while intoxicated with three kids in the backseat of the car, police said.

On Saturday night, Sara Caceres-Portillo, 28, began erratically driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of an Applebee’s Grill and Bar on Wellwood Avenue, cops said.

Suffolk County Police said that when they approached the SUV and stopped the woman, they spotted three unrestrained kids in the backseat.

Police released all three children—ages one, three, and seven—into the care of a family member on the scene.

Caceres-Portillo faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, among other charges, according to police.

She remains in police custody awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The PIX11 Morning News: Now 'til 10 a.m.

Local News

The PIX11 Morning News: Now 'til 10 a.m.