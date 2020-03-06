Group of teens viciously attack, rob 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn: Police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Cops are investigating after a group of what appear to be teens chased, attacked and robbed a girl in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said Friday.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was approached by the group of unidentified individuals around 4:10 p.m. on Utica Avenue, by the corner of Sterling Place in Crown Heights.

The group started to chase the girl before swarming her, jumping on top of her, and then punching and kicking her multiple times, authorities said.

The group then snatched the girl's sneakers, cellphone and debit card before fleeing in several directions, officials said.

Police told PIX11 they believe the attack was in direct retaliation for a previous incident but that the specifics of that previous encounter are unclear at this time.

The teen girl was taken to a local hospital with bruising and swelling to the face.

The NYPD has released surveillance video from the attack, in an attempt to identify the individuals involved in the incident.

PIX11 has chosen not to show the video in full, due to the severity of the attack, or show the faces of those involved, as they are assumed to be minors.

