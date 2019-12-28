BROOKLYN — A man has been arrested after he sucker punched an NYPD officer on Thursday, according to police.

Video of the incident of Steven Haynes, 40, punching the officer in front of a Bank of America in downtown Brooklyn before a struggle ensued was tweeted out by the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association Saturday morning.

"Another ATTACK on NYPD Cops!," the account wrote, while also appearing to criticize the officer's partner.

Haynes is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, alcoholic beverage and disorderly conduct. He was released without bail.

Haynes, who is homeless, tells us he plans on making his next court appearance. He was drinking when PIX11 News spoke with him and said he didn't mean to attack the officer. He said he was drinking that day as well and dealing with a painful leg injury and says he wasn't thinking clearly.

The officer who was punched suffered only minor injuries.

