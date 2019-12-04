Brooklyn teacher arrested after kicking student in chest: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A teacher in Brooklyn was arrested Tuesday after being accused of assaulting a student, according to authorities.

Police said Roger Jassie, 57, was arrested around 5 p.m. in East New York after a dispute with a student escalated and the teacher kicked the child in the chest.

There was some sort of back and forth between the teacher and student during class, officials said.

Accordin to police, the student did not have major injuries but just complained of pain.

Law enforcement sources confirmed Jassie works at School of the Future, a college preparatory school in East New York. According to the school's website, Jassie is 7th grade math teacher.

The NYC Department of Education said in a statement: "The safety of our students is our top priority and this substitute teacher was immediately suspended without pay when we were made aware of this concerning allegation."

Jassie has been charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 years old, according to the NYPD.