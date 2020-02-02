Burglar behind 3 Brooklyn break-ins took nothing: police

One man is behind a string of apartment break-ins in Coney Island—however, the burglar didn’t take anything in any of the incidents, police said.

All of the break-ins happened on Thursday or Friday, and in each of the burglaries, the man damaged the door locks to get inside, authorities said.

During one of the break-ins on West First Street, the burglar took off even before entering the apartment, cops said.

At two other apartments, one on Oceanview Avenue and another on Brighton Sixth Street, the man entered the homes—but again, took nothing, police said.

The NYPD released the above photo of a bearded man wearing a black hat, coat, and boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).