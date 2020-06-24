Toddler, 3, suffers minor burns from illegal fireworks in the Bronx: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A 3-year-old child was injured by fireworks in the Bronx as the city continues a crackdown on illegal fireworks, police said.

It happened just after midnight in the vicinity of Anderson Avenue and West 167 Street in Highbridge.

The toddler and his parents were watching illegal fireworks from their apartment window when the child was inadvertently struck by a firework, according to police.

The shell blew apart, cutting the boys left arm badly enough that he needed stitches, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. The boy also suffered first- and second-degree burns.

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing or upsetting.

Early this morning, a 3-year-old boy was injured by fireworks while inside of his apartment. The victim was in a bedroom looking out of the window at the fireworks, when one of the shells entered the window striking him. pic.twitter.com/OGYCnE8Cq2 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 24, 2020

No arrests have been made.

A new multi-agency task force was established to lead a crackdown on illegal fireworks as complaints in New York City continue to skyrocket.

The task force aims to disrupt the supply chain with sting operations targeting suppliers, distributors and possessors of “large quantities” of illegal fireworks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

New Yorkers filed 11,535 complaints with 311 about illegal fireworks between Jan. 1 and June 21, according to the NYPD.

Anyone who hears fireworks outside their home should call 311 unless there is a real danger to someone’s life, the mayor said.