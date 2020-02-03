NYC settles suit over man who died in police custody for $2.6M

NEW YORK — The mother of a Bronx man who died of an asthma attack in police custody has received a $2.55 million settlement from New York City.

Barrington “BJ” Williams was handcuffed in the Yankee Stadium subway station in 2013 after he was suspected of selling illegal MetroCard swipes. He died on the floor of the station as police officers stood over him.

His mother, Karen Brown, sued the city in 2015.

The New York Police Department determined there was no wrongdoing by any officer.

The city had argued that the officers did not have a constitutional obligation to provide CPR.

