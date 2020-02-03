Man stabbed in Cypress Avenue subway station in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man inside a Bronx subway station Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

The 22-year-old victim was in the Cypress Avenue station along the No. 6 train in Mott Haven around 3:50 a.m. when he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed in the face by an unidentified man, according to police.

He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and was expected to survive, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and blue jeans, according to the NYPD.

