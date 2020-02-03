Menu

Man stabbed in Cypress Avenue subway station in the Bronx: police

Posted: 12:46 PM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 12:46:00-05
A man was stabbed in the stomach at the Cypress Avenue 6 train station in the Bronx on Monday, police said.
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man inside a Bronx subway station Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

The 22-year-old victim was in the Cypress Avenue station along the No. 6 train in Mott Haven around 3:50 a.m. when he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed in the face by an unidentified man, according to police.

He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and was expected to survive, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and blue jeans, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

