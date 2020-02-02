Man shoots teen in the Bronx after going to the wrong house

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — A teen was shot Saturday after he told a pair of men that showed up at his home that they had the wrong address, police said.

The men knocked and kicked on the 19-year-old victim's door near West 238th Street and Waldon Avenue around 5 a.m., officials said.

After teen told the men they had the wrong house, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the torso, police said. Both men fled westbound on West 238th Street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the men. One man has a medium build and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a green snorkel jacket and gray hoodie.The other man has a slim build. He was last seen wearing red sneakers, a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

