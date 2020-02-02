Man repeatedly stabs 13-year-old girl in neck, torso during Bronx fight

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 13-year-old girl was repeatedly stabbed during a fight in the Bronx on Friday, police said.

She and several of her friends argued with a man by a bodega on Third Avenue near East 141st Street on Friday evening, officials said. It escalated into a physical confrontation and the girl and her friends punched the man in his head and torso.

The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen several times in her neck and torso, police said. He fled on a scooter.

Emergency medical services rushed the 13-year-old girl to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He's believed to be in his 20s. The man was last seen wearing a red cap and dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

