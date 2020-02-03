Three people being tested for coronavirus in New York City

NEW YORK — A second and third person in New York have been identified for testing for the novel coronavirus, officials said Sunday night.

Both invididuals, who are over 60 years old, were recently in China and presented with a fever and a cough, officials said. The first individual has been hospitalized at Flushing Hospital Medical Center. The second is hospitalized at New York-Presbyterian Queens. Testing will be done to determine if it is the coronavirus.

“With the best public health system in the world, New York City stands ready to respond to any confirmed cases of the coronavirus,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, and if you or anyone you know matches the criteria and have recently traveled to the affected areas of China, please see a medical professional.”

There are more than 14,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world and at least 300 people have died.

For those who feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and traveled to Hubei province China—or been in contact with a confirmed case novel coronavirus—within 14 days of symptom onset, the CDC recommends:

