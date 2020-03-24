Wray’s Caribbean & Seafood Restaurant open for business despite COVID-19

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — PIX11’s Takeout Tuesday initiative highlights family-owned businesses in different parts of New York City during the COVID-19 crisis.

Wray’s Caribbean and Seafood Restaurant in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, remains open for business despite the coronavirus outbreak and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order banning dine-in services.

Owner Jelani Wray said he is going the extra mile to keep his workers and his customers safe by making sure everyone wears gloves and keeps to social distancing rules. Each dish is also sealed with Saran wrap before it goes out the door.

Food is placed at the far end of the counter with the name of the person receiving the order to ease the delivery process.

Wray’s is known for its rice and peas with red snapper dish, but there are plenty of mouthwatering items on the menu.

Wray’s is open every day beginning at 4 p.m. and you can find them on Seamless, Grubhub, UberEats and Caviar.