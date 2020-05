NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — At one time the epicenter of New York's COVID-19 outbreak, New Rochelle will start to open Tuesday as the state's Mid-Hudson Valley region begins phase one of its reopening.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson spoke with PIX11 Tuesday to share his thoughts on the Westchester County city's turnaround.

Plus, Bramson told us his ambitious plans to try to keep coronavirus numbers down in his city so reopening can continue across the area.