Drive thru COVID-19 testing continues in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The second day of drive thru testing for coronavirus began Saturday at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

A steady flow of cars have been streaming into the park. Camera crews were being kept from entering the parking lot where the testing is being done. The swabbing test takes only a few minutes but with registering and waiting cars were typically in and out of the park in 30 minutes.

Cars that tried to enter without scheduling a test were told to comeback after making an appointment.

Health officials say most healthy people who get infected with the Coronavirus will get better on their own at home. If you do get the virus, chances are you will not get it a second time.

People who were turned away and told to make an appointment should get scheduled to come back in next 24 to 48 hours. A department of homeland security official told PIX11 News they will continue with drive through testing here as long as needed.