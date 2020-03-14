Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Drive thru COVID-19 testing continues in New Rochelle

Posted: 5:57 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 17:57:03-04
items.[0].videoTitle
A steady flow of cars have been streaming into Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The second day of drive thru testing for coronavirus began Saturday at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

A steady flow of cars have been streaming into the park. Camera crews were being kept from entering the parking lot where the testing is being done. The swabbing test takes only a few minutes but with registering and waiting cars were typically in and out of the park in 30 minutes.

Cars that tried to enter without scheduling a test were told to comeback after making an appointment.

Health officials say most healthy people who get infected with the Coronavirus will get better on their own at home. If you do get the virus, chances are you will not get it a second time.

People who were turned away and told to make an appointment should get scheduled to come back in next 24 to 48 hours. A department of homeland security official told PIX11 News they will continue with drive through testing here as long as needed.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:


See map here.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here.

Call New Jersey's coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222, or 1-800-962-1253 if using an out-of-state phone line. You can also click here for additional information.

The PIX11 Morning News: Now 'til 10 a.m.

Local News

The PIX11 Morning News: Now 'til 10 a.m.