Coronavirus: New Rochelle nursing homes ordered to suspend outside visitation

NEW ROCHELLE, New York — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has instructed nursing homes, senior care centers and similar facilities in the New Rochelle area to suspend outside visitation as the number of coronavirus cases in Westchester County continues to skyrocket.

“Nursing homes are the most problematic setting for us with this disease so we are hyper-cautious about nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior housing, etc," Cuomo said during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

State officials are now taking a census of how many such facilities are in the New Rochelle area in order to enforce the order.

There are 76 cases of coronavirus in New York, as of Saturday afternoon. Of those, 57 are in Westchester County, according to Cuomo.

All of the Westchester cases are connected to one patient, a 50-year-old lawyer who lives in New Rochelle and works at a law firm in Midtown, the governor said.

Cuomo, who declared a state of emergency on Saturday, said the cluster was an "obvious problem."

The nursing home order comes following a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Washington that is linked to at least 10 deaths.

Nationwide, 16 people with coronavirus have died. Two people died in Florida, one in California and 13 in Washington.

This story comprises reporting from the Associated Press.

