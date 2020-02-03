Things you can still get for free on some airlines in 2020

NEW YORK — Anyone who flies knows how airlines often nickel and dime travelers, charging for things that used to be free.

Checked bags can cost $25 to $50 each, while changing a ticket can set you back up to $200.

But it turns out you can still get a lot of services free of charge on some airlines.

Airfare Watchdog found 10 airline perks that are still free on some U.S. airlines. Among them:

- Free WiFi on JetBlue

- Two free checked bags on Southwest

- No change fees on Southwest

- Free sandwiches on Delta and American cross-country flights, which have recently been brought back

- Free Biscoff wafer cookies on Delta and American

- Free soft drinks or juice on all the major airlines (you'll have to pay for drinks on most discount airlines)

And from the "doesn't that stink" file, one freebie most airlines don't offer anymore: Free meals to Hawaii on flights from San Francisco and Los Angeles.

You'll get hungry on that 5-hour flight, and may say "doesn't that stink?" about an hour from landing.

Helpful hint: Hawaiian Airlines still offers free meals on flights from the mainland to Hawaii, which may leave you saying "mahalo," or thank you.

Bottom line: Before grabbing the cheapest flight you can find, make sure you're not going to pay another $100 for a bag, or $30 just to pick a seat.

That $150 discount flight could end up costing $250 or more. That way you don't waste your money.

