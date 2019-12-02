Marie Forleo's new book "Everything is Figureoutable" helps you get want you want in life

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — We're going to help you get what you want!

Oprah has called Marie Forleo a "thought leader of this generation."

PIX11 News had the opportunity to sit down with this Changemaker to talk about her new book, her secret to success and how she's guiding people to reach their goals.

She's a life coach, motivational speaker, TV host, owner of B-School and she's inspiring people and celebrities around the world. Now Marie Forleo has just released her new book “Everything is Figureoutable.” “Everything is Figureoutable is this transformative lesson that's really hit every part of my life since the time I was a child until today.”

The book concept came from Marie's mom who never hired a handyman and always took on the fix-it jobs herself. When Marie asked her how she knew how to do so many things she had the perfect answer.

“She said Rhee nothing in life is that complicated, if you roll up your sleeves and get in there and do it, Everyting is Figureoutable.”

“It's put me in a position of knowing that if there is challenge, I'm up against a problem, there is a solution if I’m willing to find.”

Marie says our biggest hurdle is excuses, I don’t have the time, I don’t have the money and I don’t have the know-how. Marie says the word "can't" is really the biggest problem to tackle.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time whenever I say the word can't, can't is a euphemism for won't.” And Marie says when you replace can't with won't, you are being more honest with yourself.

If you want to achieve your goals, Marie says write them down and look at them and focus on them often.

And what if you're just too afraid to move on that goal? Marie has advice for you.

“It's the notion that fear is a GPS for where your soul most wants to go. That whatever you're most afraid of there's something in there for you that's worthy of exploration and taking action.”

