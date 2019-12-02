The White House has unveiled it's 2019 Christmas decorations.

News media were given a preview very early Monday morning.

First Lady Melania Trump announced "The Spirit of America" as the theme in a late Sunday tweet.

Mrs. Trump says in the tweet that "'The Spirit of America' is shining in the @White House!" She adds that she's "delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see."

In a description released by the White House, the East Room decorations include four star-spangled trees with stars and cascading ribbons. Perched at the top of each are gilded eagles and features of the American flag.

For the 52nd year the White House Crèche is on display.

The Green Room showcases classic Christmas tales and the Red Room, decorated with children's games.

The official White House Christmas tree takes its place in the Blue Room measuring over 18 feet tall. Blossoming with handmade paper flowers, the décor on the Blue Room tree pays homage to the distinctive floral emblem of every state and territory.

The Gingerbread House features the South Portico of the White House and landmarks from across the country, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Space Needle, Mount Rushmore, the Alamo, Gateway Arch, Liberty Bell, and Statue of Liberty.

The White House pastry team carefully constructed this masterpiece out of 200 lbs. of gingerbread dough, 125 lbs. of pastillage dough, 35 lbs. of chocolate, and 25 lbs. of royal icing.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall are decorated as a winter garden, filled with 22 evergreens, 14 golden magnolia topiaries, 10 floral urns, and dusted with fresh-fallen snow.

This is the third Christmas the Trump family has celebrated in the White House.

