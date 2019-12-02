Full list of Tuesday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ

The winter weather isn't over yet and that means more school changes on Tuesday.
New York City public schools will likely be open, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said he'll be monitoring weather conditions before making a final decision.
Schools across the area were closed on Monday and many let out early.
NEW YORK
- Ardsley UFSD - Delayed two hours
- Arlington CSD - Delayed two hours
- Beacon City SD - Delayed two hours
- Brewster CSD - Delayed two hours
- Byram Hills CSD - Delayed two hours
- Clarkstown CSD - Delayed two hours
- Dobbs Ferry UFSD - Delayed two hours
- East Islip UFSD - Closed
- East Ramapo CSD (Spring Valley) - Delayed two hours
- Ellenville CSD - Delayed three hours
- Elmsford UFSD - Delayed two hours
- Florida UFSD - Delayed two hours
- Goshen CSD - Delayed two hours
- Greenburgh CSD - Delayed two hours
- Greenburgh-Graham UFSD - Delayed two hours
- Harvey School - Delayed two hours
- Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD - Delayed two hours
- Hawthorne Country Day School -. Delayed two hours
- Hendrick Hudson CSD - Delayed two hours
- Highland Falls CSD - Delayed two hours
- Irvington UFSD - Delayed two hours
- Lakeland CSD - Delayed two hours
- Liberty CSD - Delayed two hours
- Minisink Valley CSD - Delayed two hours
- Monroe-Woodbury CSD - Delayed two hours
- Mount Pleasant CSD - Delayed two hours
- Mount Pleasant-Cottage - Delayed two hours
- Mounth Pleasant-Blythedale - Delayed one hour
- New Paltz CSD - Delayed two hours
- Newburgh City SD - Delayed two hours
- NY School for the Deaf - Delayed two hours
- Nyack UFSD - Delayed two hours
- Onteora CSD - Delayed two hours
- Pawling CSD - Delayed two hours
- Pine Bush CSD - Delayed two hours
- Pleasantville UFSD - Delayed two hours
- Port Jervis City SD - Delayed two hours
- Poughkeepsie City SD - Delayed two hours; No AM kindergarten
- Riverhead CSD - Delayed two hours
- The Masters School - Delayed two hours
- Tri-Valley CSD - Delayed two hours
- Valhalla UFSD - Delayed two hours
- Wallkill CSD - Delayed two hours
- Washingtonville CSD - Delayed two hours
- White Plains City SD - Delayed two hours
- Yonkers Public Schools - Delayed two hours
NEW JERSEY
- Academy for Children - Delayed 90 minutes
- Academy360 Upper School - Delayed, opening at 10:30 a.m.
- Belvidere SD - Delayed two hours
- Bergen Co. Spec. Svcs. - Delayed one hour
- Bergen Co. Voc. - Delayed 90 minutes
- Bergenfield SD - Delayed two hours
- Berkeley Heights SD - Delayed two hours
- Bloomfield Twnsp SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Bloomingdale SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Boonton Twnsp SD - Delayed two hours
- Butler SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Cedar Grove Twnsp SD - Delayed two hours
- Chester Twnsp SD - Delayed two hours
- Clifton SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Dover Town SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Dumont SD - Delayed two hours
- East Orange SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- East Rutherford SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Englewood Cliffs SD - Dealyed two hours
- Essex Co. VSD - Delayed two hours
- Fair Lawn SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Fairfield SD - Delayed two hours
- Fairview SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Fort Lee SD - Delayed two hours
- Franklin Twnsp SD (Somerset) - Delayed two hours
- Franklin Twnsp SD (Warren) - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Golden Door Charter - Delayed two hours
- Hackensack SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Haledon SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Hanover Park RHSD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Hardyston Twnsp SD - CLOSED
- Harrison SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Hasbrouck Heights SD - Delayed two hours
- Holmstead School - Delayed two hours
- Hopatcong Bor. SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Hudson Co. VSD - Delayed two hours
- Jefferson Twnsp SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- John P Holland Charter - Delayed two hours
- Kearny SD - Delayed one hour
- Kenilworth SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Kinnelon Bor. SD - Delayed two hours
- Lafayette Twnsp SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Lakeland RSD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Little Ferry SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Livingston Twnsp SD - Delayed two hours
- Long Hill Twnsp SD - Delayed two hours
- Maywood SD - Delayed two hours
- Mendham Bor. SD - Delayed two hours
- Midland Park Bor. - Delayed two hours
- Montclair SD - Delayed two hours
- Moonachie SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Morris Co. VSD - Delayed two hours
- Morris SD - Delayed one hour
- Mountainside SD - Delayed two hours
- Newark SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Newark Legacy Charter - Delayed two hours
- New Milford SD - Delayed two hours
- North Bergen SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- North Caldwell SD - Delayed two hours
- Notre Dame Academy - Delayed two hours
- Oakland SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Orange School District - Delayed 90 minutes
- Palisades Park - Delayed two hours
- Paramus SD - Delayed two hours
- Passaic Valley RHSD - Delayed one hour
- Pride Academy Charter School - Delayed two hours
- Ridgefield Park SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Ridgewood SD - Delayed two hours
- River Dell RHSD - Delayed two hours
- River Edge SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Riverdale SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Rockaway Bor. SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Rockaway Twnsp SD - Delayed two hours
- Roxbury Twnsp SD - Delayed two hours
- Secaucus SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- So. Bergen JCSD - Delayed two hours
- Teaneck SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- The Calais School - Delayed two hours
- The Queen City Academy - Delayed two hours
- Totowa SD - Delayed one hour
- Union Co. TEAMS Charter - Delayed 90 minutes
- Upper Saddle River SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Wallington SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- Warren Twnsp SD - Delayed two hours
- Washington Township SD - Delayed two hours
- Watchung Bor. SD - Delayed two hours
- Watchung Hills RSD - Delayed two hours
- Wayne Twnsp SD - Delayed 90 minutes
- West Essex RSD - Delayed two hours
- West Milford Twnsp SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- West Orange SD - Delayed opening, check school site for details
- Wharton Bor. SD - Delayed opening, at 10 a.m.