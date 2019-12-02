Full list of Tuesday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ

The winter weather isn't over yet and that means more school changes on Tuesday.

New York City public schools will likely be open, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said he'll be monitoring weather conditions before making a final decision.

Schools across the area were closed on Monday and many let out early.

NEW YORK

Ardsley UFSD - Delayed two hours

Arlington CSD - Delayed two hours

Beacon City SD - Delayed two hours

Brewster CSD - Delayed two hours

Byram Hills CSD - Delayed two hours

Clarkstown CSD - Delayed two hours

Dobbs Ferry UFSD - Delayed two hours

East Islip UFSD - Closed

East Ramapo CSD (Spring Valley) - Delayed two hours

Ellenville CSD - Delayed three hours

Elmsford UFSD - Delayed two hours

Florida UFSD - Delayed two hours

Goshen CSD - Delayed two hours

Greenburgh CSD - Delayed two hours

Greenburgh-Graham UFSD - Delayed two hours

Harvey School - Delayed two hours

Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD - Delayed two hours

Hawthorne Country Day School -. Delayed two hours

Hendrick Hudson CSD - Delayed two hours

Highland Falls CSD - Delayed two hours

Irvington UFSD - Delayed two hours

Lakeland CSD - Delayed two hours

Liberty CSD - Delayed two hours

Minisink Valley CSD - Delayed two hours

Monroe-Woodbury CSD - Delayed two hours

Mount Pleasant CSD - Delayed two hours

Mount Pleasant-Cottage - Delayed two hours

Mounth Pleasant-Blythedale - Delayed one hour

New Paltz CSD - Delayed two hours

Newburgh City SD - Delayed two hours

NY School for the Deaf - Delayed two hours

Nyack UFSD - Delayed two hours

Onteora CSD - Delayed two hours

Pawling CSD - Delayed two hours

Pine Bush CSD - Delayed two hours

Pleasantville UFSD - Delayed two hours

Port Jervis City SD - Delayed two hours

Poughkeepsie City SD - Delayed two hours; No AM kindergarten

Riverhead CSD - Delayed two hours

The Masters School - Delayed two hours

Tri-Valley CSD - Delayed two hours

Valhalla UFSD - Delayed two hours

Wallkill CSD - Delayed two hours

Washingtonville CSD - Delayed two hours

White Plains City SD - Delayed two hours

Yonkers Public Schools - Delayed two hours

NEW JERSEY