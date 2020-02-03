Puerto Ricans thrilled by flag sighting in Super Bowl
Posted: 2:06 PM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated:2020-02-03 14:06:26-05
By:
Associated Press
Elsa/Getty Images
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Screams echoed across Puerto Rico when Jennifer Lopez unfurled a feather cape representing the flag of the U.S. territory during the Super Bowl’s halftime show.
It's a moment that many were still replaying and sharing on Monday.
The move came at a trying time for the island of 3.2 million U.S. citizens. They're struggling to recover from a devastating hurricane, a major earthquake and lingering recession.
Many also praised what they believe was a political message.
The custom Versace cape had 40,000 feathers in it and 2,000 crystals that made up the lone star on Puerto Rico's flag.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.