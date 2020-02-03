Menu

Jennifer Lopez unveils Puerto Rican flag in Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira

Posted: 8:54 PM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 20:59:57-05
Elsa/Getty Images
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Singer Jennifer Lopez performed in a cape designed to look like both the U.S. and Puerto Rican flags during Sunday night's Super Bowl Halftime show.

Lopez was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents.

J. Lo wore the flag as she sang "Born in the USA." Her daughter joined her on stage.

Lopez took the stage after Shakira, who opened with hits including "Hips Don't Lie," "She Wolf" and "Empire." Shakira sang in both Spanish and English.

The pair had promised an empowering message that would pay homage to Latino culture. This was the first time Lopez and Shakira performed together.

They were joined by artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Songs performed are below:

She Wolf
Empire
Whenever, Wherever
I Like It Like That, ft. Bad Bunny
Chantaje
Hips Don't Lie
Waka Waka
Jenny from the Block
Get Right
Waiting for Tonight
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Mi Gente, ft. J Balvin
On the Floor
Born in the USA
Let's Get Loud

