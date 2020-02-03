Jennifer Lopez unveils Puerto Rican flag in Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Singer Jennifer Lopez performed in a cape designed to look like both the U.S. and Puerto Rican flags during Sunday night's Super Bowl Halftime show.

Lopez was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents.

J. Lo wore the flag as she sang "Born in the USA." Her daughter joined her on stage.

Lopez took the stage after Shakira, who opened with hits including "Hips Don't Lie," "She Wolf" and "Empire." Shakira sang in both Spanish and English.

The pair had promised an empowering message that would pay homage to Latino culture. This was the first time Lopez and Shakira performed together.

They were joined by artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Songs performed are below:

She Wolf

Empire

Whenever, Wherever

I Like It Like That, ft. Bad Bunny

Chantaje

Hips Don't Lie

Waka Waka

Jenny from the Block

Get Right

Waiting for Tonight

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Mi Gente, ft. J Balvin

On the Floor

Born in the USA

Let's Get Loud

