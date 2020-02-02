Jeep may have just won Groundhog Day and the Super Bowl.

The auto company had Bill Murray reprise his role from the movie "Groundhog Day" for a Super Bowl commercial.

In the movie, Murray plays a weatherman who is stuck repeating the same day.

In the commercial, the Jeep Gladiator in the commercial has been upgraded.

"Now that's different," Murray said after he saw the new Jeep.

Murray jumps into the Jeep Gladiator and steals the groundhog as they repeat the same day, just like they did in the movie.

Today isn’t just Game Day. It’s Groundhog Day. Watch Bill Murray in the Jeep “Groundhog Day” commercial featuring the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. #JeepGroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/R3xn6PC7Ro — Jeep (@Jeep) February 2, 2020

"Groundhog Day" came out in 1993.