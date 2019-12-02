Suffolk County Jewish center shot at, damaged with BB gun: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Two males used a BB gun to shoot a glass door and a light at a Suffolk County Jewish community center, according to police, who are searching for the suspects.

Suffolk County Police said the two males, whose ages are not known, damaged the Huntington Jewish Center with the BB gun on Nov. 22 at around 11:30 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said Monday they’re offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers: submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, with the mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at http://www.P3Tips.com . All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.