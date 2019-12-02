NJ government offices to close early ahead of winter storm

NEW JERSEY — State government offices in New Jersey will close early as a wintry storm bears down on the East Coast.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday decided to shut government offices for nonessential employees at noon.

Commercial vehicles were banned and lower speed limits put in place on stretches of some Pennsylvania interstate highways.

The impending storm is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning in areas from Pennsylvania to Maine.

After mostly rain, sleet and slush Sunday and overnight, Monday's morning commute could be messy, but as rain turns to snow through the day, it's the evening commute that looks to pose the most issues for commuters.

Roads will become slippery making travel dangerous as temperatures will fall through the afternoon into the evening.

There are already numerous school closings, delays and early dismissals across New York and New Jersey for Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday morning for New York City, Northeastern and Central New Jersey and Long Island. Expect rain to change to snow by around noon in these areas. The snow will continue through Monday evening, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.

A coastal flood advisory will go into effect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for parts of Long Island.

Meanwhile in Western New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and Western Connecticut, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Tuesday morning. Expect snow in parts of these areas to become locally heavy at times Monday afternoon, continuing through the evening, with total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the Lower Hudson Valley and 5 to 10 inches in Western New Jersey.

The storm is slated to become light and eventually clears out during the overnight and early morning hours on Tuesday.