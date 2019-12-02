One killed, 7 injured when flames rip through Brooklyn apartment building: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — One person is dead and seven were injured after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building early Monday, the FDNY said.

According to fire officials, just before 4 a.m. a call came in for flames in a building on Nostrand Avenue, near Clarendon Road in East Flastbush.

Over 100 firefighters worked to put out the two-alarm blaze, with the fire was declared under control by 5:15 a.m., fire officials confirmed.

The FDNY said one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital after jumping from the building to escape the flames.

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, while four suffered minor injuries, including one NYPD officer, officials said.

The identity of the deceased victim is not known at this time.