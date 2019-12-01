NYC public schools will be open Monday as snow falls

NEW YORK — Children hoping for a snow day in New York City are out of luck.

Though schools around the region will be closed , the Department of Education said NYC schools are open.

“But does your child ride a yellow school bus to attend after-school? Then your child will NOT have after-school tomorrow, due to weather,” NYC Public Schools tweeted. “All other after-school programs will operate normally.”

“We encourage all families to pick up children as early as possible from all after-schools, but students will be supervised until families are able to arrive. If you are unsure of whether or not your child’s program has been impacted, please contact your school directly,” NYC Public Schools tweeted. “No other changes to the school schedule are being made at this time. We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution when traveling tomorrow. Please use mass transit wherever possible and leave extra time to get to and from school as roads may will be slower than usual.”

The announcement comes as 1 to 3 inches is expected in the five boroughs. Isolated spots could see a little bit more.

Rain will change to sleet overnight. Then anticipate all snow around noon Monday. It will likely continue throughout the day and evening.