Full list of Monday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ

Winter weather is coming and that means school closings and delays in New York and New Jersey on Monday.
New York City Public schools will be open on Monday.
There is a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning north and west of the city, including: Northern Fairfield, Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Northern Westchester. A winter weather advisory is in effect for: Southern Fairfield, Eastern Bergen, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Union, Eastern Union, Southern Westchester, the five boroughs and northern Nassau County.
School closings/Delays:
- Beacon City School District: Closed
- Bergenfield Public Schools: Early Dismissal, check website for details
- Bloomingdale School District: Closed
- Boonton Township Public Schools: Two hour delay
- Brewster Central School District: Closed
- Cedar Grove Public Schools: Early Dismissal, check website for details
- Chester School District - Morris County: Closed
- Dover School District - Morris County: Closed
- East Hanover School District: Closed
- East Ramapo Central School District: Two hour delay
- Eldred Central School District: Closed
- Ellenville School District: Closed
- Fallsburg Central School District: Closed
- Florida Union Free School District: Closed
- Highland Falls CSD: Closed
- Hardyston Township School District: Closed
- Hendrick Hudson Central District: Closed
- Highland Central School District: Closed
- Hopatcong Borough School District: Closed
- Kingston City School District: Closed
- Lakeland Central District: Closed
- Liberty Central School District: Closed
- Mendham Borough Schools: Closed
- Middletown School District: Closed
- Minisink Valley School District: Closed
- Monroe-Woodbury School District: Closed
- Montclair Public Schools: Early Dismissal, check website for details
- Monticello School District: Closed
- Morris Co. Vocational School District: Closed
- Morris Hills Regional School District: Closed
- Netcong Public Schools: Closed
- Newark Public Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.
- Newburgh City School District: Closed
- No. Rockland Central District: Two hour delay
- Oakland Public Schools: Closed
- Onteora Central School District: Closed
- Passaic Public Schools: Early dismissal, check school site for details
- Pine Bush Central School District: Closed
- Port Jervis School District: Closed
- Poughkeepsie School District: Closed
- Putnam Valley Central School District: Closed
- Rondout Valley School District: Closed
- Teaneck Public Schools: Early dismissal, check school site for details
- Totowa Public Schools: Early dismissal, 1:20 p.m.
- Washingtonville School District: Closed
- West Milford Twp. Public Schools: Closed
- Wharton Borough School District: Closed