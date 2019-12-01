Full list of Monday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ

Winter weather is coming and that means school closings and delays in New York and New Jersey on Monday.

New York City Public schools will be open on Monday.

There is a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning north and west of the city, including: Northern Fairfield, Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Northern Westchester. A winter weather advisory is in effect for: Southern Fairfield, Eastern Bergen, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Union, Eastern Union, Southern Westchester, the five boroughs and northern Nassau County.

Click here to open the full list on a mobile phone.

School closings/Delays:

Beacon City School District: Closed

Bergenfield Public Schools: Early Dismissal, check website for details

Bloomingdale School District: Closed

Boonton Township Public Schools: Two hour delay

Brewster Central School District: Closed

Cedar Grove Public Schools: Early Dismissal, check website

Chester School District - Morris County: Closed

Dover School District - Morris County: Closed

East Hanover School District: Closed

East Ramapo Central School District: Two hour delay

Eldred Central School District: Closed

Ellenville School District: Closed

Fallsburg Central School District: Closed

Florida Union Free School District: Closed

Highland Falls CSD: Closed

Hardyston Township School District: Closed

Hendrick Hudson Central District: Closed

Highland Central School District: Closed

Highland Falls CSD: Closed

Hopatcong Borough School District: Closed

Kingston City School District: Closed

Lakeland Central District: Closed

Liberty Central School District: Closed

Mendham Borough Schools: Closed

Middletown School District: Closed

Minisink Valley School District: Closed

Monroe-Woodbury School District: Closed

Montclair Public Schools: Early Dismissal, check website for details

Monticello School District: Closed

Morris Co. Vocational School District: Closed

Morris Hills Regional School District: Closed

Netcong Public Schools: Closed

Newark Public Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.

Newburgh City School District: Closed

No. Rockland Central District: Two hour delay

Oakland Public Schools: Closed

Onteora Central School District: Closed

Passaic Public Schools: Early dismissal, check school site

Pine Bush Central School District: Closed

Port Jervis School District: Closed

Poughkeepsie School District: Closed

Putnam Valley Central School District: Closed

Rondout Valley School District: Closed

Teaneck Public Schools: Early dismissal, check school site

Totowa Public Schools: Early dismissal, 1:20 p.m.

Washingtonville School District: Closed

West Milford Twp. Public Schools: Closed

Wharton Borough School District: Closed