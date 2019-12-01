Flight cancellations, delays pile up as winter storm aims for NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Hundreds of flights are being canceled because of a winter storm sweeping across the U.S. and heading right for the tri-state area and New England, leaving travelers scrambling to get home after Thanksgiving.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware says there have been at least 1,139 canceled flights so far Sunday in the U.S., compared with 407 on Saturday.

Stranded travelers at local airports were not happy Sunday night.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, airports with the most canceled flights include San Francisco with 69 and Newark, New Jersey, with 34 according to FlightAware. Newark currently lists 147 delayed flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said some flights heading to Newark are being delayed by an average of more than 2 1/2 hours.

LaGuardia Airport currently has 13 canceled flights, with 91 delays, while JFK Airport has just four canceled flights and 60 delayed flights, FlightAware reports.

Due to snow and ice, Newark has arrival flight delays averaging 2 hours and 33 minutes. LaGuardia has arrival delays 1 hour and 4 minutes, while JFK has arrival delays of 1 hour and 14 minutes.