Dermot Shea officially becomes NYC’s new police commissioner

MANHATTAN — It’s a changing of the guard at the top of the NYPD, the nation’s largest police department.

Formerly the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives, Dermot Shea succeeds James O’Neill on Sunday as commissioner of the New York Police Department.

Shea was officially sworn in to his new position just after midnight Sunday, with a more formal ceremony planned for Monday with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Congratulations to the 44th Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department, Dermot Shea! You can follow Commissioner Shea @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/NEuEWOyfao — NYPD Chief of Detectives (@NYPDDetectives) December 1, 2019

The 62-year-old O’Neill is retiring after 36 years with the department, the last three as commissioner.

He won’t be out of work long. He starts Monday as global security chief at credit card giant Visa Inc.

The 50-year-old Shea started as a Bronx patrolman in 1991 and gained prominence in the department as a crime stats guru.

De Blasio says he’s “one of the best-prepared” incoming commissioners the city has seen.

As commissioner, Shea will have to contend with looming bail reforms, pressure to reduce arrests and dissent among some of the department’s 36,000 officers.

Before leaving office, O’Neill shared his final thoughts with PIX11’s Nicole Johnson: