New Rochelle football team wins state championship against all odds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New Rochelle varsity football team won the state championship, completing an undefeated season — even with their beloved head coach missing for the entirety of their playoff run.

New Rochelle beat McQuaid Jesuit 28-0 to win the Class AA state title Saturday night.

Your new 2019 Class AA boys football champions New Rochelle. #NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/dxX3Q8qyoo — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) December 1, 2019

The Huguenots headed to states Sunday in Syracuse without their popular leader, “Coach D.”

On Nov. 13, DiRienzo allegedly violated school policy by helping a student in some kind of distress leave the high school; that student was one of his family members.

The team had an undefeated season with hopes of taking home a state championship, but just before the first playoff game, coach Lou DiRienzo was reassigned.

DiRienzo met with district leaders Monday inside the school administration office to discuss what exactly happened on the day he was reassigned and barred from coaching his team.

PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon, Rob Hoell and Ava Pittman contributed.